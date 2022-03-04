Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Earnings of $13.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $13.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $12.15 and the highest is $14.11. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $11.82 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $47.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.84 to $51.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $50.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.11 to $52.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.75 earnings per share.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.20.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,474,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACC traded down $10.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.96. 4,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,372. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $346.49 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $573.53 and a 200 day moving average of $607.55.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

