Zacks: Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.41. OSI Systems also reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $81.14. 138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 73.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

