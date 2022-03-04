DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.26. 7,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.98 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

