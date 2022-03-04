CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $836.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $840.07 billion, a PE ratio of 171.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $957.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $923.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

