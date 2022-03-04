60,732 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $87.86 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

