Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lessened by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $676,000.

VOO traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.92 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

