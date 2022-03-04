State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $30.39 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 33,821 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 337,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,249,263. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

