Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Update

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,800 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the January 31st total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ SOPA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02. Society Pass has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Society Pass in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 35.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Society Pass in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

