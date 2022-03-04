Short Interest in Thrive Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:THAC) Rises By 163.0%

Thrive Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $15,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,695,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,204,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,999,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,082. Thrive Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thrive Acquisition Corporation is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

