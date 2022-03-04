State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,550 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612,991. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

