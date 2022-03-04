Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the January 31st total of 26,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth $2,200,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 13.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Springwater Special Situations stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. Springwater Special Situations has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

