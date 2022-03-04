Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $344.00 at Evercore ISI

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $14.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.00. The stock had a trading volume of 196,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,660. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

