Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $187.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

