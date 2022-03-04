Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Trimmed by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.42.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $552.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.22 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

