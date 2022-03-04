900 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after buying an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.55 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

