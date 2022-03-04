Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 502 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

