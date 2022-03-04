$3.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will announce $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the highest is $3.84. Snap-on posted earnings of $3.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $6.07 on Friday, hitting $204.58. 4,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.96 and its 200 day moving average is $214.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.