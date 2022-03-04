Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,567 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.73. 293,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,097,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $10,759,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

