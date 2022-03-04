Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,955 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,514,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $133.58 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $392.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

