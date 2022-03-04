Webster Bank N. A. Buys 2,053 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Walmart by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,421,000 after acquiring an additional 97,975 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,711,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,523,000 after acquiring an additional 475,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 189,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,887,881 shares of company stock valued at $822,963,884 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

