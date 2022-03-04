Webster Bank N. A. Sells 870 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $200.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.51. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

