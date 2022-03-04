Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,877 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 603.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 81,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 501.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 540,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 450,367 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 130,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 933,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 70,732 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,490,988. The company has a market capitalization of $194.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

