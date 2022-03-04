Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,994. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

