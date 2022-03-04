Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paya updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 26,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,758. Paya has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 2,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 391,866 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Paya by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 211,403 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Paya by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 675,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 202,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paya by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000.

About Paya (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.