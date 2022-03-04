Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Up 388.5% in February

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 388.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NRAC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,973. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 384,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.