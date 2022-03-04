Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Marvell Technology has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marvell Technology has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of -123.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,799 shares of company stock worth $30,004,420. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.