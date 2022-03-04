Student Coin (STC) Achieves Market Cap of $26.46 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a market capitalization of $26.46 million and $405,093.00 worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00034710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00103467 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

STC is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. Student Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

