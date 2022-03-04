Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

CVX stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.54. 400,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $308.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $157.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

