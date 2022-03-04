Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $242.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.13 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $212.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $992.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.52 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

