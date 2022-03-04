$98.36 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to post sales of $98.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.70 million and the lowest is $98.00 million. Fastly posted sales of $84.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $408.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $412.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $480.19 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $500.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 335,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. Fastly has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,565 shares of company stock worth $1,170,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,625,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after purchasing an additional 630,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,425,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 552,438 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

