InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and $4.43 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00041998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.96 or 0.06563870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,885.03 or 1.00099803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

