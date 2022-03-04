Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 24,440 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 7.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.57. 298,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,886. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

