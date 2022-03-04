IFP Advisors Inc Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,301 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Starbucks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 192,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $90.16. 264,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,643,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

