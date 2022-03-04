Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,848 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $11.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.39. 128,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,912. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

