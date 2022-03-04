LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Purchases 241 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.4% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,619. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.82. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.