Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,071. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 538.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Orion Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.