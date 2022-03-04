Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.100-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.38.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,038. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.