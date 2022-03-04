IFP Advisors Inc Has $10.64 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 493,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $113.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

