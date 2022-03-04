Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 333,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,764. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

