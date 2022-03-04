Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.
SGMS traded down $4.06 on Friday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,689. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31.
Several research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. StockNews.com lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.
Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
