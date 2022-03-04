DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 568,734 shares.The stock last traded at $55.54 and had previously closed at $56.17.

DTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

