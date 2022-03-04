XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $31.26

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.26, but opened at $29.85. XPeng shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 98,005 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 7.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
