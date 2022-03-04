XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $31.26

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.26, but opened at $29.85. XPeng shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 98,005 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 7.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,104 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in XPeng by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,608,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,663,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after buying an additional 1,059,022 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

