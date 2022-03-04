Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $15.49

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $14.29. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 5,509 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.
Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)
Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (TRMR)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.