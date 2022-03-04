Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $15.49

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $14.29. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 5,509 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

