Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Down to $26.29

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.29, but opened at $24.84. Tenaris shares last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 100,089 shares trading hands.

TS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.