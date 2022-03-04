Name Change Token Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $886,448.28 and approximately $64,111.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00034791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00103412 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,675,369 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

