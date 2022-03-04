Phoenixcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $597,597.99 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $597,597.99 and $67.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,860.95 or 0.99842681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00080007 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00228810 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00144714 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00277249 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00029627 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,895,012 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

