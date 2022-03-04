$3.53 EPS Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) to post $3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $16.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.16.

AAP stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.54. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $162.44 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

