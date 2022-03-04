Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,735,000 after buying an additional 92,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,428,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.70 and a 200 day moving average of $466.56. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

