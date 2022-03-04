$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

