Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires 184 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.46%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

